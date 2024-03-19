Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.