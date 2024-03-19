Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,799 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11,928.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

