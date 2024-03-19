Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,641 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 945.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.78. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.