Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day moving average is $214.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

