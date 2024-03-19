Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFL opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

