Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sony Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

SONY opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

