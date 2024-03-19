Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.98% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

