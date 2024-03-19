Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.4 %

SMCI stock opened at $1,000.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $730.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

