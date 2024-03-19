Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Thomas B. Raterman Acquires 20,460 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RWAY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

