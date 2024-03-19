Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

