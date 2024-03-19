Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,549.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,496.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,429.61. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $525.52 and a one year high of $1,623.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

