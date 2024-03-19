Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.