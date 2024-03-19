Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,360 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

