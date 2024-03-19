Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 36,992 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

