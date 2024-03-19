Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

