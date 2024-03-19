Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 28,833 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of PulteGroup worth $78,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

