Nordea Investment Management AB Has $94.89 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,824 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $94,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

