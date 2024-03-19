Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 24,066 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $73,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

