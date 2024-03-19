Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,435,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.23% of Leidos worth $1,422,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

