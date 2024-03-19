KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.23-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. KLA also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 4.230-5.430 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $635.00.

KLA stock opened at $690.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.32. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

