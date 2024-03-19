KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.230-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KLA also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.23-5.43 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $690.70 on Tuesday. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $635.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.