JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Larimar Therapeutics

LRMR stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 627,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.