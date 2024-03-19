iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.