iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

