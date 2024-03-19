Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 547,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

