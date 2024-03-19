Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

