Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GS opened at $384.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $397.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

