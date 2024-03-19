Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 41 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $800.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $801.14 and a 200-day moving average of $736.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
