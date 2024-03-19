Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 41 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $800.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $801.14 and a 200-day moving average of $736.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.