Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $140.35.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

