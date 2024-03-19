Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average is $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

