Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,619,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

