Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

