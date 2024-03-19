Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -8.51%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

