Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.
Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -8.51%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Street Properties
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.