Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

