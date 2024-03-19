Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

FCX opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.