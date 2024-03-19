First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,868 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 9.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $115,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after buying an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

