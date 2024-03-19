First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

