First Hawaiian Bank Takes $695,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,727 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

