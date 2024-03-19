Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $941.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $888.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.70. The stock has a market cap of $371.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

