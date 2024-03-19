Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

FCX stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

