Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.