Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,825 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

