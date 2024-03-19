Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $957,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

