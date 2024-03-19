Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

