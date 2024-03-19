David J Yvars Group Has $688,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.03.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

