Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.57% of Carlisle Companies worth $1,333,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

CSL stock opened at $367.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $373.12.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

