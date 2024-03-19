Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $208.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

