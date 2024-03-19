B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $745,000 Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

