B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 27,141 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,141 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

