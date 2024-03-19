B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

